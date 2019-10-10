(@FahadShabbir)

Russian and Turkish military maintain contact amid Ankara's offensive in Syria's north, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, stressing that Russia is interested in a prompt improvement of the situation

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Russian and Turkish military maintain contact amid Ankara's offensive in Syria's north, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday, stressing that Russia is interested in a prompt improvement of the situation.

"As you know, [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has called [Russian President Vladimir] Putin by the phone, and prior to that, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has called me. We have a deconfliction channel, a channel of regular communication. Our military maintain contact with each other. We are interested in the promptest appeasing of the situation, most importantly, on the basis of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic," Lavrov told reporters.