Russian, Turkish Military Start 10th Joint Patrol in North Syria - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Russian and Turkish servicemen have started their tenth joint patrol in Syria's northeast, along the border with Turkey, within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation in the region in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The first joint patrol was completed successfully on November 1.

"On November 23, 2019, starting at 10:00 a.m. [08:00 GMT], the tenth joint patrol of the Russian military police and Turkey's border service started work in the border region, located several kilometers northwest from the settlement of Qamishli," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Joint patrolling will take place along a 50 mile-strip of the Syrian-Turkish border.

In total, about 50 military personnel of the two armies and eight military vehicles are taking part in patrolling � the Tiger and BTR-80 armored vehicles of the Russian military police and the Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service.

The movement of the column is controlled by the Russian drone Orlan-10.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on October 22, a joint memorandum was signed in Russia's Sochi that stipulated conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria, who were ordered to retreat 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the Turkish border.

The 10-point document also lays out a variety of patrol missions that are to be carried out by the Russian military contingent, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal's implementation.