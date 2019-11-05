Russian, Turkish Military Start 2nd Joint Patrol in North Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

Russian and Turkish servicemen have started their second joint patrol in Syria's north-east, along the border with Turkey, within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation there in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russian and Turkish servicemen have started their second joint patrol in Syria's north-east, along the border with Turkey, within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation there in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first joint patrol was completed successfully on November 1.

"On November 5, 2019, the second joint patrol of the Russian military police and Turkey's border service started work in a new border region, located several kilometers northward from the settlement of Kobane. For the first time, the joint patrol will be taking place along a new route," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, specifying that the route will be over 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) long.

The servicemen are driving armored vehicles. As many as eight units of military equipment and around 50 servicemen are engaged in the operation.