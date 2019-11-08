(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Russian military police and Turkey's border service have started their third joint patrol in the north-east of Syria's border town of Qamishli, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The patrol is being implemented within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north-east in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, signed on October 22.

"On November 8, the third joint patrol of the Russian military police and Turkey's border service has started work in a new border region, located several dozens kilometers to the north-east of Qamishli," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The patrol will head eastward along Syria's border with Turkey. The route will be over 100 kilometers (62 miles) and it will pass through several major settlements.

As many as 48 servicemen, driving eight armored vehicles, are taking part in the operation, supervised by Russia's Orlan-10 drone.