UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Turkish Military Start 3rd Joint Patrol In Syria's Qamishli - Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 01:07 PM

Russian, Turkish Military Start 3rd Joint Patrol in Syria's Qamishli - Russian Ministry

The Russian military police and Turkey's border service have started their third joint patrol in the north-east of Syria's border town of Qamishli, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The Russian military police and Turkey's border service have started their third joint patrol in the north-east of Syria's border town of Qamishli, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The patrol is being implemented within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation in Syria's north-east in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, signed on October 22.

"On November 8, the third joint patrol of the Russian military police and Turkey's border service has started work in a new border region, located several dozens kilometers to the north-east of Qamishli," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The patrol will head eastward along Syria's border with Turkey. The route will be over 100 kilometers (62 miles) and it will pass through several major settlements.

As many as 48 servicemen, driving eight armored vehicles, are taking part in the operation, supervised by Russia's Orlan-10 drone.

Related Topics

Drone Police Syria Russia Turkey Vehicles Ankara October November Border

Recent Stories

Bridging hearts: Kartarpur Corridor to become a ha ..

8 minutes ago

PASSD to facilitate 4.2 million orphans under new ..

9 seconds ago

Northern take on Sindh in the National U19 three-d ..

17 minutes ago

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani expresses ..

10 seconds ago

Solid measures afoot to protect wildlife: DFO

12 seconds ago

Leonard's late surge lifts Clippers, Walker's Celt ..

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.