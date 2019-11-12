UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Military Start 5th Joint Patrol In North Syria - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:31 PM

Russian and Turkish servicemen have started their fifth joint patrol in Syria's northeast, along the border with Turkey, within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation there in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Russian and Turkish servicemen have started their fifth joint patrol in Syria's northeast, along the border with Turkey, within the memorandum on stabilizing the situation there in light of Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The first joint patrol was completed successfully on November 1.

"On November 12, 2019, the fifth joint patrol of the Russian military police and Turkey's border service started work in a new border region, located several kilometers northward from the settlement of Kobane," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Joint patrolling will take place along an 80 kilometers (50 miles) strip of the Syrian-Turkish border.

In total, about 50 military personnel of two armies and eight military vehicles are taking part in patrolling - the Tiger and BTR-80 armored vehicles of the Russian military police and the Kirpi armored vehicles of the Turkish border service.

The movement of the column is controlled by the Russian drone Orlan-10.

Following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on October 22, a joint memorandum was signed in Russia's Sochi that stipulated conditions for the peaceful withdrawal of Kurdish militia in Syria, who were ordered to retreat 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Turkish border.

The 10-point document also lays out a variety of patrol missions that are to be carried out by the Russian military contingent, Syrian border guards and Turkish troops in order to ensure the deal's implementation.

