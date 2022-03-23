Russian, Turkish Ministers Discuss Energy Industry Cooperation - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov and his Turkish counterpart Fatih Donmez discussed energy cooperation, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement.

"Nikolai Shulginov had a telephone conversation with Turkey's minister of energy and natural resources, Fatih Donmez.

The ministers discussed issues of bilateral cooperation in energy industry," the ministry said.

The conversation was requested by the Turkish side.