Russian, Turkish Ministers Discuss Trade, Energy Cooperation Amid Pandemic - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan discussed with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak energy issues and trade amid the coronavirus pandemic during a video conference, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

According to the news agency, the sides exchanged views on trade of agricultural products and the removal of trade barriers in a bid to facilitate interactions amid the pandemic. In particular, Pekcan noted the need to lift the quota on tomato imports from Turkey and allow Turkish companies to export animal products to Russia.

The minister also called for bilateral trade to be conducted in local currencies.

In addition, the ministers made an assessment of measures aimed at launching the first phase of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant project in 2023, the news agency added.

Limits on fruit and vegetable exports from Turkey were introduced by Moscow back in 2015 in the wake of downing the Russian Su-24 plane in Syria on November 24, 2015, by an air-to-air missile from Turkey's F-16. However, since 2017, the volume of exports has been increasing.