Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center In Karabakh To Start Working On Saturday - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 04:04 PM

The Russian-Turkish monitoring center for controlling the implementation of the Karabakh ceasefire will start working on Saturday in the Agdam district, an informed source told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The Russian-Turkish monitoring center for controlling the implementation of the Karabakh ceasefire will start working on Saturday in the Agdam district, an informed source told Sputnik.

"The center will start operating already tomorrow," the source said.

Sixty Russian and sixty Turkish servicemen are engaged in the operation. Unmanned drones will also be used, the source specified.

