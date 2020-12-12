UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center To Be Based In Agdam Region - Aliyev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:35 PM

Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center to Be Based in Agdam Region - Aliyev

A joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be based in the Agdam District, which was recently returned to Azerbaijan as per a trilateral statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) A joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be based in the Agdam District, which was recently returned to Azerbaijan as per a trilateral statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the statement, according to which Armenia and Azerbaijan stopped at their occupied positions, a number of areas came under Baku's control, the sides exchange prisoners, while Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

"We are at the stage of creating a monitoring center in the Agdam region. This is reflected in the November 10 statement. The Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center will observe the ceasefire. In my opinion, this is a good indicator of regional cooperation. Including cooperation between Turkey and Russia," Aliyev said.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Turkey Agdam Baku Armenia Azerbaijan November

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

41 minutes ago

A comprehensive promotion system for police

17 minutes ago

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call ..

17 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

17 minutes ago

One killed, 8 injured in rival clash

17 minutes ago

Govt to ensure timely completion of development pr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.