Russian-Turkish Monitoring Center to Be Based in Agdam Region - Aliyev

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) A joint Russian-Turkish center to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will be based in the Agdam District, which was recently returned to Azerbaijan as per a trilateral statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Saturday.

On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the statement, according to which Armenia and Azerbaijan stopped at their occupied positions, a number of areas came under Baku's control, the sides exchange prisoners, while Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia.

"We are at the stage of creating a monitoring center in the Agdam region. This is reflected in the November 10 statement. The Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center will observe the ceasefire. In my opinion, this is a good indicator of regional cooperation. Including cooperation between Turkey and Russia," Aliyev said.