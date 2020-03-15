MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The route of first Russian-Turkish patrol of the strategic M4 highway in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib was shortened due to provocations by militant groups, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

"The length of the joint patrol's route was shortened due to provocations planned by radical groups that are not controlled by Turkey.

To carry out the provocations, the terrorists tried to use civilians, including women and children, as a human shield," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the decision to shorten the route was made by the Russian-Turkish center on coordination for joint patrols and observing the ceasefire in Syria in order to prevent incidents that might harm civilians.

The ministry noted that Ankara was given additional time to "neutralize" terrorists and ensure security for holding joint patrols of the M4 highway.