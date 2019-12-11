UrduPoint.com
Russian, Turkish Presidents Discussed Syria, Libya In Phone Talks - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

Russian, Turkish Presidents Discussed Syria, Libya in Phone Talks - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in phone talks on Wednesday the situation in Syria and Libya, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Erdogan's office said in a statement earlier in the day that Turkish and Russian leaders discussed the Situaion in Syria, as well as bilateral relations and regional problems in phone talks.

"The talks did take place. These issues were discussed," Peskov said, answering the question of whether the developments in Syria and Libya were discussed.

According to Peskov, the Kremlin will report the details of the Putin-Erdogan talks soon.

