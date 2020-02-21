Russian, Turkish Presidents to Speak Over Phone on Friday - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak over the phone on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan will speak over the phone on Friday.

"I confirm the phone conversation. It is planned for tonight," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

The presidents are expected to discuss the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.