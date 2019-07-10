Russian-Turkish Public Forum to Start in St.Petersburg on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) The fifth Russian-Turkish Public Forum, devoted to the bilateral ties in culture, education and business, will begin in the Russian city of St.Petersburg on Wednesday and will run through Friday.

The bilateral forum will be co-chaired by Eleonora Mitrofanova, the head of Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo). From the Turkish side, the event will be co-chaired by Ahmet Berat Conkar, the head of the Turkish parliament's foreign policy commission.

Turkish Ambassador to Russia Mehmet Samsar is also expected to take part in the forum alongside the head of Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency's center for international projects, Vasily Pushkov, as well as many experts.

During the forum, the participants will cover a wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including in education, science, tourism, media, historical heritage and sports.