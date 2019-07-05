Russian-Turkish S-400 Deal Being Implemented as Scheduled - Kremlin Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The deal on delivering Russia's S-400 air defense systems to Turkey is being implemented as scheduled, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I can confirm on behalf of the Kremlin that the S-400 deal is being implemented as scheduled," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Turkish media reports that S-400s will start being loaded onto two cargo planes on Sunday to be sent to Turkey next week.