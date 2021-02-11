Russian, Turkish Servicemen Practice Joint Patrols in Syria - Turkish Armed Forces Command

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARAQIB (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian and Turkish servicemen, who plan to participate in joint patrols in Syria's Idlib province, have practiced various actions of patrolmen, a spokesman for the Turkish Armed Forces command told reporters.

The spokesman said patrols in the area had not been carried out for more than six months.

"We need to practice all the tasks once again. I know that all people are experienced here. But it is important for us to achieve maximum coordination in work," he said.

The Idlib province is currently the only one in Syria where the ceasefire is still regularly violated. Joint Russian-Turkish patrolling here ended six months ago. Prior to that, the Russian military held back the activity of the militants on their own.