MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian-Turkish negotiations in Ankara were constructive and will allow the two sides to implement all bilateral agreements on the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The negotiations with Turkish partners held in Ankara were constructive. Their results will allow [the sides] to implement all agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone that were reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow on March 5," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the two countries would hold first joint patrol along the strategic M4 highway in Syria on March 15.