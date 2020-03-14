UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Turkish Talks In Ankara To Allow Implement Agreements On Syria's Idlib - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russian-Turkish Talks in Ankara to Allow Implement Agreements on Syria's Idlib - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Russian-Turkish negotiations in Ankara were constructive and will allow the two sides to implement all bilateral agreements on the Syrian northwestern province of Idlib, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The negotiations with Turkish partners held in Ankara were constructive. Their results will allow [the sides] to implement all agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone that were reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents in Moscow on March 5," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the two countries would hold first joint patrol along the strategic M4 highway in Syria on March 15.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Idlib Ankara March All

Recent Stories

25 soldiers killed in Libya

56 minutes ago

Editorial: Need to end civilian suffering in Syria

1 hour ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

Hira Mani, Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed smile ..

1 hour ago

Co-founder of PPP Dr. Mubashir Hassan passes away

3 hours ago

PM asks entire nation to collective role against C ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.