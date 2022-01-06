(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, jointly supported the efforts of the Kazakh authorities to restore stability in the protest-hit country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"In line with the events in Kazakhstan, the ministers expressed support for the efforts of the leadership of this country to restore constitutional order," the ministry said in a statement after a phone conversation between the top diplomats.

Lavrov informed Cavusoglu about the measures undertaken by the Collective Security Treaty Organization in response to the appeal of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev regarding the situation in his country, the statement read.