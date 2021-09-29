UrduPoint.com

Russian-Turkish Trade Surged By Over 50% Year-on-Year In Past 9 Months - Putin

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) The relations between Russia and Turkey are developing successfully, as the bilateral surged by over 50% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to note the positive development of our relations.

Relevant agencies maintain cooperation in all areas," Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Last year, our trade declined by over 20%. This year, over the past nine months or even 8.5 (months), we see growth of over 55%. This means we not only compensated for everything lost during the pandemic year, but achieved an over 30% increase," Putin said.

