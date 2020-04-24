Russian, Turkish Transport Ministers Discuss Citizens' Return, Cargo Traffic Amid COVID-19

UrduPoint.com
Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and his Turkish counterpart, Adil Karaismailoglu, agreed on the cooperation in the sphere of returning of citizens, as well as road and rail freight traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich and his Turkish counterpart, Adil Karaismailoglu, agreed on the cooperation in the sphere of returning of citizens, as well as road and rail freight traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry said that Dietrich and Karaismailoglu held phone talks on Wednesday.

"The ministers agreed on mutual cooperation in organizing the return of Russian and Turkish citizens from the territories of our states against the backdrop of the fight against the spread of COVID-19," the statement read.

As for the issues related to freight traffic, the parties discussed the possibility of issuing additional transit permits for Turkish carriers, as well as the possible lifting of restrictions for Russian carriers entering Turkey.

Dietrich and Karaismailoglu also considered the possibility of expanding the use of rail freight services for the delivery of goods amid the pandemic, according to the ministry.

