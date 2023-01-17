Russian, Turkmen Presidents Discuss Energy Cooperation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov discussed in a phone conversation the practical bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov. Highly appreciating the achieved level of the Russian-Turkmenistan strategic partnership, the heads of state discussed a number of specific issues of practical energy cooperation," the statement said.