Russian, Turkmen Presidents Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Partnership - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow have reaffirmed in their phone conversation commitment to strengthen strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Talks were held at Berdimuhamedow's initiative, according to the Kremlin.

"Both sides have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership. They have discussed further development of the trade and economical cooperation, as well as cross-regional ties in the context of the Turkmen president's upcoming visit to [the Russian republic of] Tatarstan," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Berdimuhamedow have also discussed Russian-Turkmen cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the context of Turkmenistan being the chair of the CIS in 2019.

The Turkmen leader has briefed Putin on preparations for the first meeting of the Caspian Economic Forum, which Turkmenistan will host in August.