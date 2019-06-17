UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Turkmen Presidents Reaffirm Commitment To Strengthen Partnership - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 4 hours ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Russian, Turkmen Presidents Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Partnership - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow have reaffirmed in their phone conversation commitment to strengthen strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow have reaffirmed in their phone conversation commitment to strengthen strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan, the Kremlin said in a statement on Monday.

Talks were held at Berdimuhamedow's initiative, according to the Kremlin.

"Both sides have reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership. They have discussed further development of the trade and economical cooperation, as well as cross-regional ties in the context of the Turkmen president's upcoming visit to [the Russian republic of] Tatarstan," the Kremlin said.

Putin and Berdimuhamedow have also discussed Russian-Turkmen cooperation with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in the context of Turkmenistan being the chair of the CIS in 2019.

The Turkmen leader has briefed Putin on preparations for the first meeting of the Caspian Economic Forum, which Turkmenistan will host in August.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Turkmenistan August 2019

Recent Stories

King of Jordan receives credentials of UAE Ambassa ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman CETC calls on Defence Production Minister ..

5 minutes ago

Ijaz Ahmad Shah, Iranian minister agree promoting ..

5 minutes ago

IGP takes notice of murder of four persons

5 minutes ago

UAQ Government annual meetings archetype for knowl ..

22 minutes ago

Australian High Commissioner pays farewell visit t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.