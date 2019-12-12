UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian TV Airs Comedy Starring Ukraine President

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:25 PM

Russian TV airs comedy starring Ukraine President

Russian TV aired a popular comedy series starring Ukraine's actor-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky as new efforts were underway to de-escalate a conflict in east Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Russian tv aired a popular comedy series starring Ukraine's actor-turned-president Volodymyr Zelensky as new efforts were underway to de-escalate a conflict in east Ukraine.The Russian premiere of "Servant of the People", screened on the entertainment channel TNT and comes two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky met in Paris for their first face-to-face talks.Zelensky, 41, is a former comedian and TV actor who shot to fame in ex-Soviet Ukraine after portraying a schoolteacher in "Servant of the People" who becomes president when his expletive-laden tirade goes viral.In April, the celebrity secured a shock election win after capitalising on Ukrainians' despair over mainstream politics, war with Kremlin-backed separatists, poverty and corruption.He also named his party after the show.The series premiered in Ukraine in 2015, becoming one of the most popular TV shows in the war-scarred country.In the first of three episodes to be broadcast, the Russian channel TNT cut a joke about Putin from one of the scenes, an AFP journalist noted.

The joke centred on a pun which is a popular insult in Ukraine against the Russian leader.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday Putin was unlikely to watch the show."He does not have time," he told reporters.TNT -- owned by Gazprom Media, the media arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom -- said the TV series offered a satirical look at modern politics and ties between people and authorities in Ukraine.In the show, Zelensky's Russian-speaking character, president Vasyl Goloborodko, roots out corruption, takes on powerful oligarchs and lifts the country's economy out of the doldrums.In a statement released on the eve of the Russian premiere, the channel however said "Servant of the People" was a "utopia that had nothing to do with Zelensky's Ukraine".According to Gazprom Media, 38.5 million Russians watch TNT every week.The show has previously been available to Russians on a local video streaming service.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Ukraine Russia Paris Vladimir Putin April Gas 2015 Media TV From Allied Rental Modarba Million

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

2 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

6 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

14 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

38 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

39 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.