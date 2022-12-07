Russian TV Channel Dozhd Not Invited to Latvian Council Meeting on Its License Revocation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Representatives of Russian opposition broadcaster Dozhd (listed as a foreign agent in Russia) were not invited to a meeting of Latvia's National Council to express their position on the revocation of their broadcasting license, Dozhd editor-in-chief Tikhon Dzyadko said Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Latvia's National Electronic Mass Media Council revoked the broadcasting license of the Russian news outlet in the Baltic country.

"Dozhd representatives were not invited to the 30-minute meeting of the Electronic Mass Media Council. At the end of the 30-minute meeting, a 14-page decision appeared... There is no doubt that today's decision is absurd and has nothing to do with common sense," Dzyadko said on air on the channel.

Dzyadko noted that the broadcaster has not had a chance to make its case in response to the charges. Dozhd will not allow its reputation to be tarnished, he added.

"Despite today's decision by the Latvian regulator, we will continue to work professionally, drawing conclusions from on-air mistakes, as we have always done without the politically dictated decisions of the Electronic Mass Media Council," Dzyadko added.

On Monday, Dozhd ceased cooperation with its host, Alexey Korostelev, after he said on air that the broadcaster was allegedly assisting Russian forces.

According to the broadcaster's presenter, Ekaterina Kotrikadze (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), Korostelev's remark was "erroneous and categorically not acceptable for the entire editorial board."

Last week, the broadcaster, which relocated from Russia to Latvia in June, was fined 10,000 Euros ($10,500) for showing a map depicting Crimea as part of Russia. Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks called for the revocation of Dozhd employees' permission to stay in the country so that they would return to Russia.

In early March, Dozhd announced it was temporarily ceasing work in Russia following an appeal by the Prosecutor General's Office to the country's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, requesting the restriction of access to the broadcaster's resources, due to calls for extremist activities, massive violations of public order, as well as for disseminating false information about the special operation in Ukraine. Later that day, Roskomnadzor said that it had granted the request.

As a Sputnik source noted last year, Dozhd had received over 3.7 million rubles ($59,000) from foreign companies and organizations in five years. According to the source, funding has been going on since at least 2016.