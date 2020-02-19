UrduPoint.com
Russian TV Channel Launching Project Dedicated To Victims Of Great Patriotic War

The Rossiya 24 TV channel is launching a major project, named "Remember Everyone," to commemorate the victims of the Great Patriotic War for the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the broadcaster's press service said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The Rossiya 24 tv channel is launching a major project, named "Remember Everyone," to commemorate the victims of the Great Patriotic War for the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany, the broadcaster's press service said on Wednesday.

"From February 23 to March 8, the TV channel will broadcast a digital memory board live every day. Within 76 days, the Names of 12,677,857 fighters will appear on the screen 24 hours a day: 121,400 names per day, 6,070 per hour, 100 per minute. The digital memory board will be implemented thanks to a special hardware-software complex. It integrates a database, including real surnames, first names, patronymics, ranks and positions of fighters, into the graphic design of the channel," the press service said.

The main goal of the project is to remember all the heroes of the victory regardless of their rank, the scale of achievement and the status of the award, as well as to create a factual basis to counter attempts to falsify the history of the war, according to the press service.

The project is being implemented with the support of the Russian Defense Ministry and the internet portal of documents about the Second World War, Pamyat Naroda (Memory of the people), the channel added.

Pamyat Naroda was created in 2007 by the Defense Ministry to preserve documents related to World War II. In 2008, it received the CNews AWARDS prize as the most socially significant IT project. The portal holds official information about 12,677,857 soldiers who died or went missing during the war.

