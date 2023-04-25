UrduPoint.com

Russian TV Channel Solovyov.Live Offers Job To US TV Host Tucker Carlson Who Left Fox News

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The team of Russian television project Solovyov.Live, led by presenter Vladimir Solovyov, has offered a job in Russia to US tv host Tucker Carlson, who left the Fox news channel.

"Solovyov Live TV channel has offered a job to American TV presenter Tucker Carlson," according to a statement in the Solovyov Telegram channel.

Fox News earlier reported that one of its most famous hosts, Carlson, known for his criticism of US President Joe Biden, is leaving the channel.

