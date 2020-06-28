UrduPoint.com
Russian TV Star Ksenia Sobchak Says Cameraman Had Wrist Broken After Attack In Monastery

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:10 PM

Russian TV Star Ksenia Sobchak Says Cameraman Had Wrist Broken After Attack in Monastery

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Russian journalist and media mogul Ksenia Sobchak said on Sunday her cameraman sustained a serious injury after their crew was attacked while shooting in a female monastery in the central Russian region of Sverdlovsk.

Sobchak reported the attack on Saturday, saying that it took place as the crew was filming an investigative video about physical assault of minors in the monastery and about cleric Shiigumen Sergiy who was banned from ministry after making scandalous statements on COVID-19 being a "pseudo-pandemic." The diocese told Sputnik that the matter is in competency of law enforcement and urged journalists not to overreact.

"We made X-rays. Our cameraman Sergey Yerzhenkov sustained styloid fracture, commonly known as broken wrist," Soback said on her Telegram channel.

Yerzhenkov himself confirmed the diagnosis on his Facebook page, attaching an image of himself with gypsum bandaged left hand at the hospital.

Sergey Romanov was expelled from clergy after he continuously incited people to take to the streets and protest against what he described as "ungodly self-isolation" and "Satan's electronic camp," referring to the coronavirus-related quarantine. The ex-cleric ended up facing administrative charges.

