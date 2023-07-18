Open Menu

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Calls On Russia To Abandon State Capitalism Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Russian Tycoon Deripaska Calls on Russia to Abandon State Capitalism Policy

Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska has called for the abandonment of the policy of state capitalism in Russia, posting a video on Telegram on Tuesday of a discussion by US experts who say that attempts to introduce China-inspired industrial policy in the United States were setting back the economy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Russian aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska has called for the abandonment of the policy of state capitalism in Russia, posting a video on Telegram on Tuesday of a discussion by US experts who say that attempts to introduce China-inspired industrial policy in the United States were setting back the economy.

"In our country this experiment has been going on for a good 15 years and the consequences are already visible to the naked eye. And I think it is time to forget about it, turn the page and start a new normal life in a state that lives by law, not by the code (of the criminal world), with functioning institutions and a free market economy," Deripaska said.

On June 15, Russian Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina said on the sidelines of the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum that it was necessary to move toward privatization, and that there were assets in the country that could be privatized "without damaging strategic interests."

Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that the idea of privatization in the government's economic sector was supported by many officials and such initiatives were constantly on the agenda.

The same day, Deripaska supported Nabiullina's proposal, calling privatization "the main slogan of our days." He said that without the active involvement of the private sector in the country's economic life, it would hardly be possible to overcome sanctions restrictions and increase foreign trade with friendly countries.

