Russian Tycoon Deripaska Files Appeal Over US Court's Refusal To Lift Sanctions

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska filed an appeal on Monday over a US court's decision not to lift sanctions on him, according to a court document obtained by Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska filed an appeal on Monday over a US court's decision not to lift sanctions on him, according to a court document obtained by Sputnik.

Deripaska's attorney Erich Ferrari has filed a notice of appeal with the court. The documents will be sent to the appellate court in Washington at a later date.

"Notice is hereby given this 5th day of July, 2021, that Plaintiff Oleg Deripaska appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia from the Order granting Defendants' Motion to Dismiss or, in the Alternative, for Summary Judgment and denying Plaintiff's Cross-Motion for Summary Judgment entered on the 13th day of June, 2021," the document reads.

On June 14, the US District Court for the District of Columbia denied Deripaska a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department demanding the lifting of US sanctions.

Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury in March 2019. He said that because of the sanctions, his fortune had dropped by $7.5 billion. Deripaska also claimed that the Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control persecuted him unfairly and illegally.

