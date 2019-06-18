UrduPoint.com
Russian UAC Plans To Deliver 7 Be-200 Planes To Chile In 2020 - Subsidiary

Tue 18th June 2019

Russian UAC Plans to Deliver 7 Be-200 Planes to Chile in 2020 - Subsidiary

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to deliver seven Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft to Chile in 2020, Yuri Grudinin, the CEO of Ilyushin aircraft manufacturer, said.

Both the Beriev Aircraft Company, which designs Be-200, and Ilyushin are UAC's subsidiaries.

"Today, we signed [a deal] with Chile [to deliver] two more aircraft. We had a contract for five aircraft, and now at their request we added two more aircraft ... We will deliver them in 2020, we will definitely deliver them next year," Grudinin told reporters at the International Paris Air Show in the French city of Le Bourget.

