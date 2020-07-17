Russian, UAE Foreign Ministers Speak in Favour of Comprehensive Libyan Settlement - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed by phone with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan urgent issues of bilateral and regional agenda, and the parties spoke in favour of an early cessation of hostilities in Libya, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The conversation between the two ministers took place at the initiative of the UAE side.

"When considering the situation in the middle East and North Africa, a general opinion was expressed in favor of an early cessation of hostilities and a comprehensive political settlement of conflicts in Libya and other hot spots in the region," the ministry said.