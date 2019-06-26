UrduPoint.com
Russian, UAE Foreign Ministers To Discuss Bilateral Ties In Moscow On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russian, UAE Foreign Ministers to Discuss Bilateral Ties in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to meet UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties.

The meeting between the ministers is due to take place in the Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow.

The sides are due to discuss Russian-UAE relations as well as the situation in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Sudan, the Persian Gulf and Palestinian-Israeli tensions.

The leaders of Russia and the UAE maintain regular contacts. Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed in phone talks issues of Russia-UAE cooperation as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

Lavrov paid a working visit to the UAE in March this year to discuss both bilateral relations and regional agenda with UAE officials.

