Russian, UAE Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On December 14 - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

Russian, UAE Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on December 14 - Foreign Ministry

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UAE counterpart, Anwar Gargash, will hold talks in Moscow on December 14, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following the meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov with UAE Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Ahmad Jaber

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his UAE counterpart, Anwar Gargash, will hold talks in Moscow on December 14, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday following the meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov with UAE Ambassador to Russia Muhammad Ahmad Jaber.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed priority issues of further strengthening Russian-Emirati relations, including in terms of preparation for the upcoming talks between the two countries' foreign ministers in Moscow on December 14 this year," the statement says.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on topical regional issues with an emphasis on the development of the situation in Syria, Libya and the Persian Gulf zone.

More Stories From World

