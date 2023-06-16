Russian, UAE Heads to Meet in St. Petersburg Ahead of SPIEF Plenary Session - Kremlin Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in St. Petersburg on Friday and hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"On June 16, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will arrive in St. Petersburg. In the morning of June 16, he will hold a meeting with president Putin, during which they will consider issues related to the work of the forum, and, of course, issues of the development of bilateral relations will be discussed in general terms.

Also, of course, topical international and regional problems will be discussed," Ushakov told reporters.

The talks between the leaders will take place "immediately before the (SPIEF) plenary session," the official said, adding that the presidents "developed trusting, constructive relationships."

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.