Russian UAV Signal Jamming Station To Help Fight Rogue Drones

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian UAV Signal Jamming Station to Help Fight Rogue Drones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia's security tech company Concern Avtomatika has designed a cutting-edge system capable of combating illegally operated drones that pose a threat to the public and sensitive sites, its chief executive said in an interview with Sputnik.

The Rubezh-Avtomatika anti-drone system was unveiled at the ARMY-2020 defense industry show near Moscow. Concern Avtomatika's General Director Vladimir Kabanov said countries in Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific and the middle East were interested in buying the portable station.

"This solution can take on a drone without interfering with other on-site wireless devices ” automatics, sensors, radio stations and local drones," Kabanov explained.

With the number of privately owned drones on the rise, concerns have been mounting that unauthorized UAV flights are becoming a menace to public gatherings and industrial sites alike.

The system built by Concern Avtomatika, an affiliate of the Russian state defense industry giant Rostec, can detect, track and disable rogue drones by jamming their signal within a 19-mile radius, Kabanov said.

Rubezh-Avtomatika is an affordable solution for the oil and gas industry. Kabanov said it was more cost efficient and technologically advanced than its rivals and could have prevented last September's drone attacks on Saudi Aramco's oil installations.

"The complex would not have stopped the cruise missiles but it would have stopped the drones. The complexes protecting the facilities cost billions, while our device is much cheaper and easier to use," he said.

The system operates in both manual and automatic modes and can protect a site "without interfering with its day-to-day operations and ignore the human factor," Kabanov added.

