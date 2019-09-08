Russian UFC Lightweight Fighter Nurmagomedov Defends World Title Against Poirier

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) The Russian lightweight UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has defended his world title in the fight against US mixed martial artist Dustin Poirier on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov claimed his 28th victory in a row in the UAE city of Abu Dhabi with help of a rear naked choke against Poirier in the third round.