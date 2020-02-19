UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:43 PM

Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and the United Kingdom's ambassador in Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, met on Wednesday to discuss the post-Brexit relationship between their countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and the United Kingdom's ambassador in Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, met on Wednesday to discuss the post-Brexit relationship between their countries.

"Particular attention was paid to issues related to the UK's termination of the EU membership in the context of furthering bilateral relations," the Russian ministry said in a press release.

They also talked about European security, priorities of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Council of Europe and the Russia-NATO relationship.

Grushko told Sputnik earlier that Brexit gave the two nations an opportunity to reset and expand their relationship. He said Russia was ready to negotiate agreements with the UK, which left the European Union at the end of last month.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union United Kingdom Brexit

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Announcement of Afghan Election Resul ..

55 seconds ago

Govt trying to control inflation through welfare p ..

56 seconds ago

US Sees Russia, Turkey 'Very Close' to More Extens ..

1 minute ago

Govt aware of people's problems, inflation: Dr Feh ..

3 minutes ago

Another 16 food points sealed due to adulteration ..

3 minutes ago

JI to start mass movement against inflation on Fri ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.