Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and the United Kingdom's ambassador in Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, met on Wednesday to discuss the post-Brexit relationship between their countries.

"Particular attention was paid to issues related to the UK's termination of the EU membership in the context of furthering bilateral relations," the Russian ministry said in a press release.

They also talked about European security, priorities of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the Council of Europe and the Russia-NATO relationship.

Grushko told Sputnik earlier that Brexit gave the two nations an opportunity to reset and expand their relationship. He said Russia was ready to negotiate agreements with the UK, which left the European Union at the end of last month.