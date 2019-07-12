UrduPoint.com
Russian, UK Experts Found Inconsistencies In OPCW Report On Duma Incident - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 07:47 PM

Russian, UK Experts Found Inconsistencies in OPCW Report on Duma Incident - Russian Envoy

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Russian and UK experts found a number of inconsistencies in the official report on the Duma incident, prepared by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons' (OPCW) fact-finding mission, the Russian envoy to the chemical watchdog said Friday.

The OPCW concluded in March that chlorine was most likely used in the suspected April 2018 attack on the city of Duma, which lies on the northeastern outskirts of the Syrian capital. In 2018, the Western countries accused the Syrian government troops of using chlorine gas and carried out strikes on latter's positions.

"At the same time, soon after that a former member of this mission, Australia's Ian Henderson, who took part in the engineering part of the investigation, published his report. The report said that the mentioned cylinders with chlorine were likely to be delivered by hand, which radically changes the situation as on April 4 [2018], Duma was controlled by the militants and only they could deliver cylinders there," Alexander Shulgin said.

He pointed out that Henderson was not the only expert who expressed doubts about the OPCW report's conclusions.

"The same conclusions are shared by a group of UK scientists, headed by Professor [Piers] Robinson. They, like Russian military experts, found many inconsistencies and gaps in the official OPCW report," Shulgin added.

Following publication of the OPCW report, the Russian Foreign Ministry reacted by saying the OPCW had ignored the evidence provided by Russia and Syria, which confirmed that the attack had been staged by the White Helmets and expressed concern the document sought to justify foreign strikes against Syria.

Residents of Duma, interviewed by Sputnik, were unable to confirm that a chemical attack had taken place there. The residents said they knew nothing about such an attack and were not aware of anybody having been affected by toxic chemicals.

