Russian, UK Foreign Ministers To Speak By Phone Next Week - Zakharova

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 08:30 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over the phone next week, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over the phone next week, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

"The head of the UK Foreign Office has announced that he wanted to have a conversation with Sergey Lavrov.

.. The phone conversation is planned for next week," Maria Zakharova said on Telegram.

Raab told Reuters in an interview on Friday that he would be speaking to Lavrov shortly. The diplomats last talked over the phone in early May. They discussed UK-Russia ties, the COVID-19 pandemic, Syria, and Ukraine.

More Stories From World

