MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Oleg Morozov, a member of the Russian upper house's international affairs committee, voiced the belief in his comment to Sputnik on Tuesday that relations between Russia and the United Kingdom were unlikely to improve under the premiership of Boris Johnson, given that he had played a major role in staging the "Skripal case."

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Johnson, former London mayor and former UK foreign secretary, has won the vote to head the UK Conservative Party. He will become UK prime minister on Wednesday.

"I think that the UK-Russian relations will not gain anything from it.

Johnson was literally the author of the 'Skripal case', and he also suffers from public Russophobia," Morozov told Sputnik.

A prime minister needs to be flexible and cautions, Morozov said.

"Perhaps, this appointment will become a remedy for his phobias, at least in the context of demonstrating them in public," Morozov suggested.

The lawmaker voiced the belief that Johnson would pursue a hard-lined policy toward Europe.

"Meanwhile, he is feeling very comfortable with Washington," Morozov emphasized.