Russian-UK Trade Grew 25% in 2019, Exceeded $17Bln - Trade Representative in London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russian-UK trade grew 25 percent in 2019 exceeding $17 billion, Russia's Trade Representative in the United Kingdom Boris Abramov told Sputnik.

"According to the estimates based on the data from the UK Customs, one can expect trade to be over $17 billion and, therefore, 25 percent larger than in 2018," Abramov said.

Russia will publish its statistics later in February, he added.