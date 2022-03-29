Russian, Ukrainian Delegations Arrive at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul for Talks - Sources

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations have arrived at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul to hold negotiations on the situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources told Sputnik

The delegation from Ukraine was the first to arrive, one source said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also joined the delegations ahead of the talks, according to a Sputnik correspondent. Shortly after arriving, the Turkish leader left the palace, as he is to start an official two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to start at 07:30 GMT.