Russian, Ukrainian Energy Systems Continue to Operate in Synchronous Mode - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The power systems of Russia and Ukraine continue to operate in a synchronous mode; in a cold winter, with a lack of capacities in Ukraine, Russia supplied electricity to its neighbor, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"With regard to the power industry, we continue to work in synchronized mode with our colleagues from Ukraine in accordance with an agreement on the parallel operation of our power systems. And, importantly, in times of difficult situations that arise, we ensure mutual supplies of electricity," Novak said.

"For example, this year, due to cold winter, we have already supplied 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity to Ukraine, when there was a shortage of its capacities," he stressed.