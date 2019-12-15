UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Ukrainian Leaders Far From Agreeing On Many Issues - Kremlin Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

Russian, Ukrainian Leaders Far From Agreeing on Many Issues - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are far from agreeing on a wide range of issues of mutual concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised show aired Sunday by Channel One.

"Putin and Zelenskyy began to talk to each other. They are still far from reaching an agreement on a number of issues. Of course, they use different terminology," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the leaders held rather long one-on-one talks, for about 15 minutes, on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit until French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted them as he insisted on the talks to be continued in the Normandy format.

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The talks lasted about five and a half hours, including the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. Following the summit, the leaders adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia France Germany Vladimir Putin Sunday All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

56 minutes ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

1 hour ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

2 hours ago

ZHO announces &#039;Bee The Change - London 2020 G ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Blood donors deserve a big hearty salut ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 15, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.