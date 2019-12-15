Russian, Ukrainian Leaders Far From Agreeing on Many Issues - Kremlin Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, are far from agreeing on a wide range of issues of mutual concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a televised show aired Sunday by Channel One.

"Putin and Zelenskyy began to talk to each other. They are still far from reaching an agreement on a number of issues. Of course, they use different terminology," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the leaders held rather long one-on-one talks, for about 15 minutes, on the sidelines of the Normandy Four summit until French President Emmanuel Macron interrupted them as he insisted on the talks to be continued in the Normandy format.

On Monday, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format after a three-year hiatus to discuss the settlement of the Donbas crisis. The talks lasted about five and a half hours, including the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. Following the summit, the leaders adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for the disengagement of troops.