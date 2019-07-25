UrduPoint.com
Russian, Ukrainian Ombudswomen Discuss By Phone Detention Of Russian Tanker By Ukraine

Russian, Ukrainian Ombudswomen Discuss by Phone Detention of Russian Tanker by Ukraine

Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova discussed in phone talks with her Ukrainian counterpart Lyudmyla Denisova the detention of a Russian tanker by the Ukrainian Security service (SBU) and asked Denisova to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident, a statement posted on Thursday on the Russian ombudswoman's website says

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker Nika Spirit in the port of Izmail in the Odessa region. The Ukrainian side claims that it used to be called NEYMA and it allegedly involved in an incident in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained Russian tanker Nika Spirit in the port of Izmail in the Odessa region. The Ukrainian side claims that it used to be called NEYMA and it allegedly involved in an incident in the Kerch Strait in November 2018 that led to Russia seizing three Ukrainian vessels.

According to the statement, Moskalkova also asked Denisova "whether there are Russian citizens on board, how many of them; if the sailors are given consular support, whether their rights are being violated, whether they receive the necessary food and drinking water, and whether any crew member needs medical assistance."

"Lyudmyla Denisova, on her part, promised to find out about the situation with the ship's crew in the near future. The ombudswomen agreed to continue the humanitarian dialogue," the statement says.

