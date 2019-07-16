Russian, Ukrainian Ombudswomen Exchange Lists of Held Persons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova handed over to Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova a list of 150 cases of Ukrainians, including 24 sailors, who are in Russian pretrial detention centers and prisons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova handed over to Russian human rights commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova a list of 150 cases of Ukrainians, including 24 sailors, who are in Russian pretrial detention centers and prisons.

"I also brought you the list in full, which contains 150 cases about the citizens of Ukraine held in the territory of the Russian Federation and Crimea, including 24 sailors. I would like to tell you to take note," Denisova said at a joint press conference with Moskalkova following the ombudswomen's meeting in Moscow.

Moskalkova said: "For my part, I also give you a list of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in detention facilities, pretrial detention centers, colonies, prisons in Ukraine, and I ask you to take it under special control."

She also said she and Denisova had outlined a road map of cooperation and assistance to held persons, adding that the issue of pardoning imprisoned nationals of Russia and Ukraine had been discussed as well.