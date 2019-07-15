Russian, Ukrainian Ombudswomen to Talk About 32 Russians in Ukraine Custody at Kiev Talks

Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik she planned to discuss the fate of 32 Russians held in Ukrainian custody with her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmila Denisova, on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik she planned to discuss the fate of 32 Russians held in Ukrainian custody with her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmila Denisova, on Monday.

Moskalkova is in Kiev for a hearing in the case of Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal who has been charged with treason for giving voice to dissenting views.

"We will discuss the future and well-being of Russians in Ukrainian custody as well as the humanitarian component [of their detention]. I have 32 people on the list," Moskalkova said.

She added she would meet with Denisova before the hearing, which takes places more than a year after Vyshinsky was arrested in Kiev.

He faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in media's work.