UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Ukrainian Ombudswomen To Talk About 32 Russians In Ukraine Custody At Kiev Talks

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

Russian, Ukrainian Ombudswomen to Talk About 32 Russians in Ukraine Custody at Kiev Talks

Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik she planned to discuss the fate of 32 Russians held in Ukrainian custody with her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmila Denisova, on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) Russian High Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova told Sputnik she planned to discuss the fate of 32 Russians held in Ukrainian custody with her Ukrainian counterpart, Lyudmila Denisova, on Monday.

Moskalkova is in Kiev for a hearing in the case of Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine news portal who has been charged with treason for giving voice to dissenting views.

"We will discuss the future and well-being of Russians in Ukrainian custody as well as the humanitarian component [of their detention]. I have 32 people on the list," Moskalkova said.

She added she would meet with Denisova before the hearing, which takes places more than a year after Vyshinsky was arrested in Kiev.

He faces up to 15 years in jail if convicted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in media's work.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Europe Jail Vladimir Putin Kiev Media All

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Sends Humanitarian Food Convoy ..

5 minutes ago

China to Cease Cooperation With US Firms Selling A ..

44 seconds ago

Zimbabwe inflation rate soars to 175%

46 seconds ago

South Korean Prime Minister Expected in Tajikistan ..

50 seconds ago

Scores of European multinational companies poised ..

53 seconds ago

Govt efforts to eradicate corruption lauded

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.