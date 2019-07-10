UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Ukrainian Prosecutors Continuously Cooperate On Extradition Matters - Kurennoy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 06:40 AM

Russian, Ukrainian Prosecutors Continuously Cooperate on Extradition Matters - Kurennoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian prosecutors cooperate with their Ukrainian counterparts on a regular basis on the matters of extradition and providing legal assistance in criminal cases, Alexander Kurennoy, the spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik.

"Russia's Prosecutor General's Office interacts with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on a regular basis on the issues of extradition and providing legal assistance on criminal cases," Kurennoy said in response to a Sputnik inquiry.

This year, Russia sent 20 extradition requests to Ukraine, five of which were approved, according to Kurennoy.

Russia, on its part, examined 32 extradition requests from Ukraine, and approved 11 of them, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Criminals From

Recent Stories

India hands over 250 houses to Myanmar's Rakhine S ..

7 hours ago

Africa free trade area deal will fuel economic gro ..

7 hours ago

Fast transformation is radically changing appearan ..

7 hours ago

Iran Puts Nuclear Deal in 'Intensive Care' in Hope ..

7 hours ago

US-Qatar Negotiations May Be Successful on Afghani ..

7 hours ago

India v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.