Russian, Ukrainian Prosecutors Continuously Cooperate on Extradition Matters - Kurennoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian prosecutors cooperate with their Ukrainian counterparts on a regular basis on the matters of extradition and providing legal assistance in criminal cases, Alexander Kurennoy, the spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik.

"Russia's Prosecutor General's Office interacts with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on a regular basis on the issues of extradition and providing legal assistance on criminal cases," Kurennoy said in response to a Sputnik inquiry.

This year, Russia sent 20 extradition requests to Ukraine, five of which were approved, according to Kurennoy.

Russia, on its part, examined 32 extradition requests from Ukraine, and approved 11 of them, he added.