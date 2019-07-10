Russian, Ukrainian Prosecutors Interested in Constructive Cooperation - Kurennoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Russian prosecutors are looking forward for constructive cooperation with their Ukrainian counterparts, Kiev is also interested in such work with Moscow, Alexander Kurennoy, spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, told Sputnik.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is focused on constructive cooperation with any of the foreign partners authorized to handle extradition issues and provide legal assistance in criminal matters. The Ukrainian side is also interested in such cooperation and is not being an exception," Kurennoy said in response to a Sputnik inquiry.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office is certainly interested in normalizing relations with the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine," he added.