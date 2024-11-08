Russian, Ukrainian top rights officials discuss PoWs

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Russia and Ukraine's rights ombudspersons said Friday they had met in Belarus, a close ally of Moscow, to discuss prisoners of war in a rare direct meeting.

Russia's Tatyana Moskalkova and Ukraine's Dmytro Lubinets said on social media they had also facilitated the transfer of a 91-year-old woman from Ukraine to Russia.

"We exchanged lists of prisoners of war," Lubinets said, adding that he had passed on letters from relatives to Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Both officials, who last met in Turkey in early 2023, said their work had been aided by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Humanitarian issues such as the exchange of prisoners and bodies of killed military personnel remain one of the few areas of cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Ukraine said earlier on Friday it had received the bodies of 563 soldiers from Russian authorities, mainly troops who had died in combat in the eastern Donetsk region.