Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish Ministers To Meet Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 05:24 PM

The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in southern Turkey on Saturday, Ankara announced on Monday

Istanbul, March 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will meet in southern Turkey on Saturday, Ankara announced on Monday.

"Following the initiative by our president and our intense diplomatic efforts, the foreign ministers of Russia (Sergei Lavrov) and Ukraine (Dmytro Kuleba) have decided to meet, with my participation on the sidelines," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

